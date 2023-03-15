You’ll never believe how Paris-Roubaix organizers trim the Arenberg cobbles

All hoofs on deck! Preparing a course for the most famous one day races in the world is a lot of work. Preparing the start and finish, setting up barriers, organizing volunteers…there’s a huge list of things to accomplish before the big day.

The Trouée d’Arenberg section of the race is the most famous pavé sector. At 2.3 km long, it is lined with fans catching a glimpse of the best riders in the world tackling the very bumpy section. Riders will ride all over the road trying to find the smoothest part to save energy.

Just like with sidewalks or interlocking brick, it’s common for weeds and crass to make their way in between the cobbles. “Life finds a way,” as Jeff Goldblum said in Jurassic Park.

As part of the race’s “Les Biquettes de l’Espoir,” which translates to goats of hope, the organizers have found a clever and eco-friendly way to clear any growth. The weeding is done by 40 goats. The animals are let loose and graze away, giving the section a nice little trim before the race.