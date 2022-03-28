The Rad Race Last Man Standing Race is the most bananas cycling event you’ll ever see
The elimination competition is wildPhoto by: AlecBriggs/ Pedaler @Alec_Pedaler
The eighth edition of the Rad Race Last Wo/Man Standing Berlin took place on Saturday. It’s the main event in the official program of the kolektif Berlin bike fair. The fixed gear elimination race is on a go-kart track that brings together Olympic gold medalists as well as bike messengers and other track bike riders. The goal is to survive the rounds of 128 and 64 and 32 and 16 to have a chance to become the Last Wo-/Man Standing.
Check out the absolute wild action below from the GoPro camera courtesy of the winner Alec Briggs.
Here’s the last lap of Rad Race Last Man Standing with my @GoPro Max 360°. A fantastic race with my good friend Augusto.
I look forward to the day @BritishCycling let’s me use GoPros in their sanctioned races. pic.twitter.com/mTj5yysdrs
— AlecBriggs/ Pedaler (@Alec_Pedaler) March 27, 2022