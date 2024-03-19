The Salty Marie: An incredible MTB Festival with amazing trails and entertainment

Sault Ste. Marie has become a veritable mecca for mountain biking in Ontario, and the Salty Marie Trails Fest just adding to the allure. This marks the second year of the Salty Marie (a play on those who mispronounce the city) and it’s better than ever. The proximity of hotels to the trails is a huge plus; within a 10-minute drive from downtown, you can be on the trails. The Salty Marie trail festival features live bands, beer tents, local booths, and excitement. What’s really special about the festival is its inclusivity; it’s not just about hardcore riders, but also about creating a space for mass participation and community bonding.

A festival for the love of trails

The Salty Marie festival has multiple trail events, both for running and cycling. The city has seen an explosion of mountain bike trail development in the past few years. The building of the preexisting 40 km worth of trails, the community has invested approximately $1.5 million worth of new world-class trails, including amazing flow trails and pump track.

While the festival features races, it’s important to note that it caters not only to competitive individuals but to all enthusiasts alike. The Salty Marie is designed to be a lively event suitable for racers, leisure riders, and anyone simply seeking an enjoyable time.There’s music, abeer garden and plenty of grub to grab at food trucks.

A city that loves bikes and the outdoors

The cycling community in Sault Ste. Marie is well-established, comprising various shops such as Algoma Bicycle, Duke of Windsor and Vélorution Bike & Ski, the latter, run by local legend Jan Roubal. Roubal says that over the last decade, the Soo has become an incredible spot for cycling. He grew up there, left and came back. Although there was plenty of riding when he first lived there, he says the amount of trails and riders has exploded.

“The mountain biking community here is really tight-knit but welcoming. If you stop at the parking lot at a trailhead and you’re from out of town you’re bound to strike up a conversation with a local,” he says. “Over the past couple of decades, the mountain biking scene has exploded, attracting like-minded individuals from all walks of life. In the last three years, tourism and marketing efforts have really put us on the map.” Roubal says. “What really stands out is the energy at the trailhead. The riding here is incredible, and the community vibe is strong. Being a smaller town, it’s amazing to see the enthusiasm and passion for mountain biking. It’s like a tour of trails, and we’re thrilled to see more and more people returning each summer to experience what we have right here in town.”

Trail riding for all ages

Events across all cycling disciplines are organized by the Sault Cycling Club, which also offers kids’ mountain bike programs, trail building and maintenance, fat bike trail grooming, and advocacy efforts. The calendar sees a continuous influx of new tours, races, and rides, while several local touring companies arrange cycling adventures. Additionally, there are dedicated individuals who have been pivotal in trail building and fostering the sport’s growth in the region over the years.

The cycling community in Sault Ste. Marie is even more impressive, especially considering its size. With a population of around 75,000, events like Vélorution’s women’s only mountain bike ride between 50 to 80 riders during the summer on Tuesdays. The rides are for both beginners and seasoned riders alike, offering an opportunity to experience the thrill of mountain biking.

Multiple options for the Salty Marie

The Salty Marie takes place July 24 this year. There are several options depending on how long you want to go for.

Big Brine

This is for the serious shredders, a 50 km race on the best trails in the area. Beautiful scenery with some sweet riding.

Saline Short

The Saline is half as long, at 25 km, but there’s still plenty of beautiful views, hard hills and awesome drops.

Low Sodium

If you want a shorter day in the saddle, or maybe this is your first MTB race, there’s a 10-km version as well.

The Saltine Shred

If your kid wants a taste of trail riding, there’s a 2-km option. It’s for kids between 5 and 8 years old, or simply new to the sport.

To learn more or register for the 2024 Salty Marie, head over to www.redpinetourscanada.com/thesaltymarie