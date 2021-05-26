The Sprinkle Support Ride ‘N’ Roll is getting families active

Sprinkle Support, a fundraising platform created by kids, is working to encourage kids and families of all abilities to live an active lifestyle while raising funds for a good cause.

The initiative was founded by two girls, seven and nine years old, who wanted to “sprinkle” some kindness on the world during the COVID lockdown. Canadian bicycle company KindHuman helped provide the funding to get the operation underway and Sprinkle Support was born.

Sprinkle Support Ride ‘N’ Roll

The first Sprinkle Support event has been designed around the long weekends of a Canadian summer: Victoria Day, Canada Day and Labour Day. The ‘Ride ‘N’ Roll’, in support of kids with disabilities, will encourage kids and families to be active by riding, rolling and moving this summer.

Kids with disabilities often face additional barriers accessing sport and physical activity—this fundraiser is designed to help get these kids access to the benefits that come with an active lifestyle. Money raised will go to Holland Bloorview, a leading hospital based in Toronto that cares for kids with disabilities. Fundraising is encouraged, but not mandatory to participate.

Created by kids, for all kids, the event was designed to be inclusive for everyone. Kids and adults sign up for the Ride ‘N’ Roll event as a team, family, or individual and set a goal for the number of days per week they want to ride or roll.

Using an app built by Pearl Interactives, a startup at Holland Bloorview that creates interactive media for children of all abilities, families count the days they ride and earn virtual ‘sprinkles’ every time they log an activity.

It takes about 30 minutes of moderate physical activity five days a week to get the mental and physical health benefits that come with an active lifestyle, but, for many people it’s best to start by focusing on increasing the number of activities before layering on duration and intensity. The Sprinkle Support app was specifically designed to track the frequency of activity, instead of kilometers, to create and grow healthy habits.

Every dollar fundraised will give Ride ‘N’ Roll participants a ticket to win prizes. Kids will also get a bike plate to colour, decorate, and attach to their bike, wheelchair, or mode of transportation.

To get more information on Sprinkle Support’s Ride ‘N’ Roll, visit the Sprinkle Support webiste.