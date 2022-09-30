The Sylvan Adams Velodrome in Bromont is open and it’s absolutely beautiful

On Thursday, the Vélodrome Sylvan Adams-Centre Multisports Desjardins officially opened its doors.

The new complex was built after a total investment of $22 million, of which nearly $10 million comes from personal, corporate and sponsorship donations. The City of Bromont also contributed $2 million to this project.

The brand-new velodrome includes a 250 m track as well as a variety of sports facilities, including an indoor track and pickleball courts.

A quick visit to 🇨🇦’s newest indoor #velodrome in #Bromont Thanks to Peter Junek, Nicolas Legault, Eric van den Eynde & all for the tour. The workmanship looks amazing. Can’t wait to ride the boards this fall 🍂 pic.twitter.com/igL1z5zJxF — Steve Bauer (@SteveBauer59) September 14, 2022

The original Bromont velodrome underwent a number of changes in its 24 years of existence. It was originally built for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The velodrome was constructed in Stone Mountain Park, Georgia. After the Olympics, it was taken apart and put in storage.

It stayed in storage from from 1996 to 2000, until it was bought and brought to Bromont, Quebec. The open-air velodrome was assembled 85 km from Montreal. The track had a good run, but after 20 years of outdoor use, the wood surface has reached the end of its life.

In February 2020, Sylvan Adams announced he would donate $2 million to the velodrome. After that the Quebec provincial government announced it would give $4.5 million to the project along with the City of Bromont’s $2 million contribution.