The Toronto Raptors used bikes for an awesome team-building activity in L.A.

Bikes proved to be an excellent way for the Toronto Raptors to bond on Monday. The only NBA team in Canada is currently in California for a week, with scheduled games against both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. With a brief break before their first game on Tuesday, the team decided to explore the bike paths in Santa Monica, soaking in the beautiful weather along the Pacific Ocean.

The ride also served as a bonding opportunity with recent acquisitions. The Raptors traded with the New York Knicks for Quickley and Barrett, along with a 2024 second-round draft pick, in exchange for O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn.

Quickley mentioned that it was his first time on a bike. He and Barrett were accompanied by Scottie Barnes, Coach Darko Rajaković, Otto Porter Jr., Chris Boucher, Gary Trent Jr., Jakob Poeltl, and Pascal Siakam.

By the way, if you want to see how happy Rajaković was with the refs at the Lakers game on Tuesday night, watch this. (Morgan Freeman voice: “he was not happy at all.”)

Check out this cool video as part of the Raptor’s “Open Gym presented by Bell” series, capturing these talented athletes enjoying a casual ride on two wheels.