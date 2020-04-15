The Tour de France moved to August 29 to September 20

UCI: Monuments, Giro and Vuelta, and as much of the WorldTour and Women's WorldTour as possible will be rescheduled

April 15th, 2020

Two days after French President Emmanuel Macron extended France’s COVID-19 pandemic lockdown until May 11 and cancelled all public events through mid-July, the Tour de France announced that it would move the 2020 edition to August 29 to September 20 from the original dates of June 27 to July 19.

The route, beginning in Nice and finishing in Paris, remains unchanged.

The UCI immediately fixed the original dates of the World Road Cycling Championships in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland from September 20 to 27. The UCI also announced that “The Giro d’Italia will take place after the UCI Worlds and will be followed by the Vuelta Ciclista a España. The National Championships, organised by the National Federations, will take place on the weekend of 22-23 August. The most prestigious one-day road races (the Monuments), ie: Milano-Sanremo, the Tour des Flandres, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia, will all take place this season, at dates still to be defined.”

The UCI wants to reschedule as many events on the international calendar as possible, including races in the WorldTour and Women’s WorldTour.

There should be, of course, recognition that all these dates aren’t fixed, but merely changed, and the go-ahead for the cycling contests depends on the status of the pandemic.