The Women’s Tour cancelled for 2023 due to lack of funding

There will be no Women’s Tour in 2023 after the race organizers could not find the funds to run the race. In February, the Sweetspot group said they urgently needed cash to save the race. They started a crowdfunding campaign in an attempt to salvage the six stage event in Great Britain.

However, that did not work out. Organizers released a statement on Friday saying that “proved impossible to deliver the event because of increased running costs and a reduced level of commercial support.”

The update we never wanted to bring you.#WomensTour #UCIWWT — The Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) March 31, 2023

Sweetspot spokespeople are planning to bring the race back in 2024, which would be its 10th anniversary.

“The Women’s Tour thanks everybody who donated for their unwavering loyalty, as well as all the messages of goodwill that have been sent,” the statement continued. “This outcome is incredibly disappointing for the stakeholders set to host this year’s race, who have shown great support and understanding throughout this process. We will continue to work with them to explore opportunities for hosting world-class cycling events in the near future.”



The crowdfunding raised £18,000 after more than 500 individuals contributed, but it was still but £400,000 short of its goal. All donors will be refunded the money.