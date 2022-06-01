The Women’s Tour in Britain will be broadcast live for the first time

Organizers announced Tuesday that all six stages of the UCI Women’s WorldTour event will be shown live for the 2022 edition. Fans around the world will be able to watch the daily live coverage on Eurosport Player and GCN + in Canada, with the race’s popular highlights show following each evening on ITV4 in the UK.

“Delivering a live TV broadcast for the Women’s Tour has been our biggest target ever since the event’s inaugural edition back in 2014. We hope that it proves transformative for women’s sport in the UK, as well as being something that further enhances the worldwide reputation of our race,” Hugh Roberts, Women’s Tour executive chairman, said.

“We thank all of those partners and stakeholders who have come forward to support us with this, and hope that it inspires more major brands to showcase their support of women’s sport by joining up with our event for 2023 and beyond as we continue to look for a headline sponsor.”

This year’s Women’s Tour begins on Monday June 6 with a stage from Colchester to Bury St Edmunds. Following stage two in Harlow on June 7, subsequent stages will visit Gloucestershire and Wales.

The race will finish in Oxfordshire on June 11 with a stage between Chipping Norton, in the Cotswolds, and the heart of historic Oxford.

Two Canadians will be riding: national champion Alison Jackson (Liv) and Lea Kirchmann (team DSM.)

You can watch the race in Canada on GCN+