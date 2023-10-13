The Year-Round Montreal Bixi project starts soon

The Year-Round Montreal BIXI launches soon! Celebrating its 15th season, BIXI Montreal will extend beyond Nov. 15 for the first time, covering a 150 km ² pilot area. This initiative provides a sustainable, year-round mobility solution across seven city boroughs from Nov. 16 to April 14.

Key information

The pilot area covers seven boroughs: Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension, Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rosemont – La Petite-Patrie, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie, and the Southwest.

These stations are strategically placed along year-round bike paths near metro stations.

Stations won’t disrupt regular traffic flow. The official year-round station map is available on www.bixi.com.

How it works and how much it costs

Monthly memberships remain valid past Nov. 15, costing $20.00 plus tax for 30 days.One-way passes are available for $1.25 plus tax.

Seasonal memberships will resume on April 15, 2024.

2023 rates remain in effect until Dec. 31.

Bixi memberships can be managed in your Bixi Space.

Winter-ready bikes

From Nov. 16, Bixi’s fleet will comprise 1,500 regular bikes with studded tires and non-slip pedals.

Bixi Montreal is the only North American bike-sharing service offering winter-adapted bikes.

For more information, check out www.bixi.com