Home > News

There is an absolutely amazing Canadian superfan at the Giro d’Italia

Spectator was cheering on Derek Gee like a boss

Canadian fan at Giro and Derek Gee Photo by: Cycling out of context @OutOfCycling
May 17, 2023
Share on SMS

Derek Gee got a little help from a Canadian super fan in his stellar ride on Stage 10. The rider from Israel-Premier Tech was givin’ ‘er in the break of three when a man with a Canadian flag could be seen shouting words of encouragement.

5 things you need to know about Derek Gee

The ever-popular “Cycling out of context” tweeted about it. The Twitter account is known for its funny takes on strange moments in races, and it’s become so well-known that cycling.

“I need this guy to cheer me up in every aspect of my life,” was the tweet about a short clip of the Canuck running beside Gee.

“Let’s go Derek, come on! You’re built for this,” the man politely says. “Let’s go buddy! Come on! You’re an animal! You’re a fucking monster!”

Watch the fantastic clip below.