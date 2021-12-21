There’s a McDonalds were you can ride a stationary bike to burn off Big Macs

At a McDonalds in China, there’s a bike you can ride while eating their food. In a viral TikTok video, customers at McDonald’s can be seen trying to burn off the calories as they eat them.

A typical Big Mac meal has 1080 calories. So that means you would have to ride around two hours if you wanted to burn it off, depending on how hard you went. The TikTok video has been watched 24.5 million times and received more than 2 million likes.

The Internet was of course befuddled by the oddity of riding a bike while eating junk food. Many questioned whether it was bad for your digestive system to eat and cycle at the same time. Of course, as cyclists, we know it’s perfectly normal to eat an energy bar, sandwich, or snack on the road. Whether chicken McNuggets make a good snack while riding is unclear.

Yo @Wendys how do you feel about the new McDonalds exercise bike, just curious 😁 — xXberserk_instinctXx (@BerserkUltra) December 20, 2021

Some smart readers pointed out a great little life hack for a free workout: buy some water at the fast food chain and boom, you’ve got yourself a free gym for an hour.