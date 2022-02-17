There’s going to be a soap opera about Rigoberto Urán

Exciting news about Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán just keeps coming. On Tuesday, he met with the 12-year-old boy who became a viral sensation when he jumped in with Tom Dumoulin, Laurens ten Dam, Jonas Vingegård and Rigoberto Urán. The young cyclist never missed a pull. On Tuesday, Ángel David Valencia met with his hero. Although the young man was a little shy at first, he seemed to open up as the Colombian cyclist took him on a tour of the facilities where he distributes the products from his cycling brand “Go Rigo Go.” Valencia then got a full kit courtesy of Urán: a helmet, shorts, jersey, socks, glasses and shoes.

Now, it seems the Colombian broadcaster RCN is creating a telenovela, or soap opera about Urán. The Olympic silver medallist’s life has definitely been full of drama. His father was assassinated by a guerrilla group when Urán was a teenager, and he moved to Europe shortly thereafter to make his mark as a pro cyclist, riding with several teams, ultimately landing at EF Education-Easy Post.

Colombian actor Juan Pablo Urrego will play Urán.

Check out the trailer for the show below.