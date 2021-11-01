There’s no bikes at #COP26 and people are not happy

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is underway in Glasgow, Scotland, with the world’s leaders coming together to discuss the environment. Scores of dignitaries including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden are there, along with world famous activist Greta Thurnberg.

Something that is not present at the conference is the bicycle. Many people aiming to take their bikes on the train to Scotland and use them as their transportation were shocked when they learned this would not be allowed.

My friends were not allowed to take their bikes on the #ClimateTrain to #COP26! Not even when they were folded 🤷‍♂️. @Eurostar @thalys_en @thetrainline still have a lot to learn! #cyclistslovetrains pic.twitter.com/UUWregNbZg — Henk Swarttouw (@copenhenken) October 30, 2021

The cyclists that do make it are noticing that bikes are not exactly being encouraged.

How do you make cycling accessible and possible for everyone… If #COP26 wants to encourage people cycling… you better fix the issues now! pic.twitter.com/nMGEfbaWzk — Thomas O. Cornwallis (@UrbanistTOC) November 1, 2021

Worse still, even if you managed to get your bike there, there’s very few, if any, designated areas to store your ride.

Jim, I read somewhere there is no official parking/storage for bikes at COP26, is this true?? — Ann Kiceluk (@AnnfromtheGong) November 1, 2021

Some were upset that cycling did not fit into conversations on more environmentally friendly options for transportation.

It seemed there was more emphasis on electric bikes.

It's a big week in Glasgow and #HarleyDavidson is delighted to be helping out @PoliceScotland for #COP26 with the loan of these special electric #LiveWire bikes. pic.twitter.com/QhwKTa77TQ — Harley-Davidson UK & Ireland (@Harley_UKI) October 29, 2021

As well as electric cars.

But there are electric racing cars. pic.twitter.com/e4BFy8SFah — Carlton Reid (@carltonreid) November 1, 2021

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference continues until Nov. 12.