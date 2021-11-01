Home > News

There’s no bikes at #COP26 and people are not happy

Cycling conspicuously absent at international climate conference

Photo by: Chapman Crispfield @isersmalone
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is underway in Glasgow, Scotland, with the world’s leaders coming together to discuss the environment. Scores of dignitaries including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden are there, along with world famous activist Greta Thurnberg.

Something that is not present at the conference is the bicycle. Many people aiming to take their bikes on the train to Scotland and use them as their transportation were shocked when they learned this would not be allowed.

The cyclists that do make it are noticing that bikes are not exactly being encouraged.

Worse still, even if you managed to get your bike there, there’s very few, if any, designated areas to store your ride.

Some were upset that cycling did not fit into conversations on more environmentally friendly options for transportation.

It seemed there was more emphasis on electric bikes.

As well as electric cars.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference continues until Nov. 12.