There’s now a bike version of Wordle and it’s pretty hard

Have you, like millions of others, played Wordle? Wordle is a web-based word game launched in October 2021 and quickly became incredibly popular. It was created by Welsh software engineer and Josh Wardle.

The way you play is simple. You attempt to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Each letter of a word is entered into the form of coloured tiles. If you get letters in the correct spot, the tile turns green. If you guess the correct letter but in the incorrect spot, it’s yellow. If it’s not a correct letter at all, it is grey.

There is a specific answer word for each day, which is the same for everyone, and your IP ensures you can’t cheat.

Once you complete the puzzle, you can share your results. Not the specific word, of course, as that would give away the answer. Rather, you can share the attempts it took you to solve, by showing the layout of your guesses with the green, yellow and grey tiles.

The game has become so popular that on Tuesday, Wardle announced that he has sold it to the New York Times for an undisclosed amount, although apparently it’s in the seven-figure range.

Many are worried that the game will go from free, to a subscription fee. But there’s good news for cyclists who love Wordle. Now there’s Bikle, which is a game using the same format but instead of plain ole words, it uses a database of past and present professional cyclists. The game was created by the Italian blog, Bidon.

The difference is of course, there’s a whole lot of five-letter words floating around in our heads, but being able to spout off five-letter cycling names is not quite as easy.

If you’re up for the challenge, you can head on over to Bikle.

Bikle is still free, and unless it’s bought by a major news outlet, should remain so.