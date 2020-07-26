This four-year-old cyclist is biking to raise money for cystic fibrosis research

Lilah Reimer, of Victoria B.C., is only four years old, and she only just learned how to bike, but she’s already committed to riding for 10 days in a row to raise money for cystic fibrosis.

Adena Reimer, Lilah’s mother says she quickly got into the sport. “She did a couple weeks of what we’d call falling practice and about two weeks ago, for the first time, she really took off on her bike,” she said to Chek News. “When she learned how to ride a bike and declared ‘I’m a cyclist!’, we told her that she could use her new skill to help people who are living with cystic fibrosis and she jumped right on that idea.”

Family connection

Lilah’s father, James Reimer, James lives with cystic fibrosis. He’s undergone multiple lung transplants and lives with symptoms that include a lack of energy and digestive system issues. As James is also immunocompromised, so the family has had to strictly adhere to quarantine guidelines during COVID-19.

“My name is Lilah, and I am 4 years old. My daddy has Cystic Fibrosis, and I am trying to get him the cure,” says Lilah in her campaign video. She’s participating in the GearUp4CF virtual bike ride, an annual fundraising ride which, this year, is challenging cyclists to create a personal riding goal between July 20-July 26. She’s the youngest participant in the fundraiser, but Lilah has already blasted past her $500 fundraising goal, raising more than $4,000 for cystic fibrosis research and clinical care through her fundraising page.

“Lilah knows that I’m ill in general because I have to take a lot of care of myself and I have limited energy. Unfortunately I can’t be the dad I want to be one hundred percent of the time,” said James to Chek News. He’s very proud of her enthusiasm and desire to help. “It just fills my heart with love for her,” he says. “I mean I didn’t think I could love her more than I already do, but it’s just unbelievable her spirit and her kindness,”