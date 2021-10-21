This is what happens when an Olympic Silver Medallist TP team falls apart

There was some exciting racing on day two of the 2021 UCI track world championships in Roubaix. In the finals, it was Italy, led by Filippo Ganna, world individual time trial champion against hometown favourites, France. Although the French squad gave it their all with the help of the fans, they came up short against Italy. The Italians took another huge win, continuing an incredible year for Italians in sport.

There was some late-race drama in the bronze medal ride between Denmark and Great Britain. Denmark won the silver medal at the Olympics, so on paper, the Danes should probably have beat the Brits.

However, life doesn’t always go according to plan.

If you’re looking for tips on how not to ride a team pursuit, the video below sums it up.