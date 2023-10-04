This may be the scariest close-pass ever

Getting close-passed by a vehicle is one of the most frightening experiences for a cyclist. You’re riding along, having a good day, and then you feel, see and hear it. The car going full speed and buzzing by you. The difference between life or death could be mere centimetres.

In many parts of the world, including Canada, there are rules that say when motorists pass cyclists they need to anywhere from 1 to 1.5 m away from them. Sadly, it’s rarely enforced.

It’s something that happens to all cyclists, whether they are commuting or training. Even cycling superstar Wout van Aert had a terrifying close pass. When he was riding with two other cyclists, a cement truck driver came so close to the trio, it forced them off the road. It was so bad that the Jumbo-Visma rider almost “ended up under the cement truck,” according to his riding partner.

There are times when irate drivers close-pass a rider on purpose, thinking they are in the way and wanting to purposely scare them. And there are times when motorists simply don’t know how awful it is to feel and hear a car or truck come so close to them. In 2016, Brazilian bus drivers sat on stationary bikes and had motorists buzz by them, they they understood what it’s like, and hopefully to make sure not to do it when they were behind the wheel.

Irish cyclist and Twitter (or X, or whatever) user posted an example of a contender for one of the worst close-passes the gang at Canadian Cycling Magazine has seen. A bus buzzes by the rider at full speed, just centimetres away from the cyclist.

This is a horrible thing to do as a motorist, and should never happen.