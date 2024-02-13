This might be the absolute worst example of a motorist driving in a bike lane

Listen, this is an ongoing competition: Who can be the worst possible driver in a bike lane? At Canadian Cycling Magazine, we see this all the time. Drivers parked in bike lanes (just for two minutes!) Motorists driving through separated bikeways, for some inexpicable reason.

Bike lanes are for bikes. When motorists use it as their personal roadway, it creates unimaginably unsafe conditions.

On Monday, David Shellnutt, a.k.a. the Biking Lawyer, posted an absolutely brutal example of this in Toronto. There are times, that maybe, maybe, a motorist gets confused and briefly drives in the bike lane. Even with signage, and you know, little painted cyclists on the pavement, and, uh cyclists, it happens.

But clearly, this motorist knew what they were doing. They have their four-way flashers on, because, somehow that makes it right?

The driver is driving down the bike lane for a considerable distance. Then, they decide to do a U-Turn, almost turning in front of another vehicle.

BrianPHuntley replied to the post exactly the same way many of us who watched it would. “When the miscreant in the car started their U-turn, I really thought they were going to tuck in to the other bike lane.”

Honestly, I was also expecting this as I watched the video.

Watch this incredibly sketchy move below.