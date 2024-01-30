This Montreal bike store is helping people affordably convert their bicycles into ebikes

A Saint-Hubert-based bike shop on Montreal’s South Shore offers a distinctive solution for individuals interested in experiencing electric bike rides but are unable to invest in a new one.

“We are installing electric bike conversion kits in the bikes of our clients,” Hugo Deligny of UGO Cycle said to CTV News. “Applied to a bike, it’s really sensational. It’s really a natural feeling of pedalling. It’s really unique because we can adapt it to 95 per cent of the bikes.”

UGO Cycle claims it is one of the few companies that can assist transforming your standard bicycle into a pedal-assist electric bike.

“Usually people have biked for a lot of years…so instead of buying a new bike with electric, they can use the bikes they already have, so it makes something affordable,” he said. “It’s really a game-changer.”

The cost for the upgrade is $1,299, versus a brand-new ebike which can cost twice as much.

The company says they can convert your bike in less than 48 hours.

To learn more check out UgoCycle.com