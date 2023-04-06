This moto was *awfully* close to the winner of Pays de la Loire Tour stage 2

Erlend Blikra and Stian Fredheim of Uno-X Pro Cycling Team took a great 1-2 at the Pays de la Loire Tour on Wednesday, but they may have to thank the moto. Of course, it’s not their fault that the camera was following way too close to the leaders, but it’s highly possible Erlend Blikra got a bit of a boost coming around the last corner.

As he accelerates from the group, there’s a few seconds where the motorcycle is just ahead of him and he’s definitely in the slipstream. The UCI has been cracking down on advantages from follow cars of late, but they may want to review motos. For 2023, team cars have to stay 25 m behind riders in time trials. Previously the distance was 10 m, then 15 m. A car following a rider creates a bow wave that can “push” the riders. That term refers to what forms at the bow of a ship when it moves through the water. After consultation, the international cycling body determined that riders won’t get any advantage if the car is 25 m behind. Even if the team car is loaded with a dozen bikes for a short time trial.

Check out the finish below. It certainly wasn’t Blikra’s fault, but he definitely got some help from the moto.