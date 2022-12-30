This TikTok and Instagram creator turns inner tubes into absolutely amazing outfits

Jess the Maker is a mountain biker with a design background, and she’s marrying her two passions on the internet. According to her website, she worked for 13 years in the design and tech industry but was looking for a change. In early 2022 she says that shared “posted a few silly videos on Instagram,” and it seems the rest in history.

She uses her love of the bike in creative ways to make funny and popular videos for her 45,000 followers.

On Thursday, she posted one of the videos that made her go viral-–she manages to take a pile of inner tubes and make a set of overalls, which she calls…tuberalls! Check it out below.