This video is a reminder of why you should always double-check your bike on the rack

It’s bike racing season! That means waking up early, having your cuppa Joe, packing your kit and loading up the ole car.

Nothing beats the thrill of lining up with your pals and getting an endorphin rush as you duke it out for bragging rights at your local race. Nothing!

It’s a good idea to make a little checklist before your race, however. Jersey, shorts, shoes, helmet, glasses, base layer…and your bike.

There is nothing worse than showing up to a race and forgetting your shoes! Borrowing someone else’s helmet is a breeze, but borrowing someone else’s shoes? There is nothing worse than that. Absolutely nothing.

Oh wait: yes there is. There certainly is something worse than forgetting your shoes, as you can see below.