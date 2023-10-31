Tips from an extreme weather fat bike rider you can use too

Former pro cyclist Buck Miller loves the outdoors, no matter what the temperatures. He’s an avid fisher and camper, which explains why he lives in Huntsville, Ont., some 200 km north of Toronto. Lakes and forests aplenty, it’s located on the Canadian Shield, and for those who love to get outside and enjoy nature, it’s perfect.

Miller rides his gravel, road and MTB whenever he can–but he’s also a huge fan of fat biking, especially in the winter. He’s gone on some pretty incredible adventures as well. In 2019, he rode with Ted King, Eric Batty and Ryan Atkins went on a a 638-km fat-bike expedition from Attawapiskat First Nation to Moosonee along the bay’s coast, and then south to Smooth Rock Falls, Ont. In 2020, Batty, Miller and Atkins rode 752 km from Peawanuck, Ont., south of Hudson Bay all the way to Gillam, Man. He’s also organized the Muskoka Winter Fat Bike Race, a crit in the downtown area in February.

You may not be considering a trip to the Great White North for a freezing cold camping trip anytime soon (but if you are, enjoy!) but either way,

Riding in different kinds of snow and ice

If you’re riding in terrain that will switch between snow and ice, it’s important to think about your tires, Miller says. “If you’re new to fat biking, tire pressure is everything, and there’s no place where studs don’t belong. I’ve ridden for hundreds of kilometres on such low PSI where my sidewalks are wrinkled,” he explains. “If you’re riding in an area with high traffic and the surface is crusty on top but very firm below, you can pump up, and enjoy a bit more of a normal mountain biking experience. But for expedition travel or deep soft snow, we ride as low as possible.”

How to stay warm when it’s ridiculously cold

Since he’s ridden in quite literally Arctic-like conditions, he definitely knows a thing or two about staying warm.

“Don’t cheap out. Go buy the best winter riding equipment,” he advises. “Pogies for your hands make a huge difference; we even wrapped our grips in beaver fur. Get really good boots with room for a thick merino sock, and enough space where you can freely move your toes. The brands that make winter riding specific gear have tested their stuff in the far north with athletes and regular folks who commute.”

What about layering when you fat bike?

“Merino wool on the skin is my go-to. Top to bottom, even my neck warmer or “buff” and the toque under my helmet. Then your mid-layers which I like to be synthetic, followed by the protective outer shell,” he says. “I prefer a wind-stopper on my chest and sleeves that breathe a little. I don’t worry about venting my lower body, I find in extreme weather my legs never overheat, I regulate and vent from the top.”

The joy of fat biking

Miller, coming from competitive road and mountain bike racing, wasn’t exactly impressed the first time he saw a fat bike. But he was definitely converted, fast.

“When I first saw these bikes I thought they were a joke. But I’m blown away by the places they have taken us,” he says. “On one of our expeditions we rode over incredibly rough and bumpy hard ice, for 250k and the next 200 had a fresh dump of snow. We’ve even ridden these bikes into the territory of Nunavut on the sea ice of James Bay. They’re such capable adventuring tools.”

Fat biking in the winter to help riding in the summer

Are there skills that you can develop in the winter that will help you when it’s warm again?

“It took me a while to get over the extra traction that the 5” tires provide. Most experienced fat bikers will tell you that there’s a sensation of being pulled to one side or the other and at first you’re over correcting to make up for it. I find that this extra work in steering translates to a smoother, more nimble mountain biker in the summer,” he says. “I love testing the differences between bikes, as I’ve taken my fat bike on many rides in the summer too. Your balance on the fat bikes it’s always tested too.

Where he lives, in Huntsville, there are very little groomed trails for fat bikes, but lots of hiking trails. “They have a very narrow centre line, so once you’re off that footpath you sink a foot or two. Hammering in these conditions is very challenging, in a way I haven’t found in summer singletrack. Undoubtedly, it contributes to the improvement of your summer mountain biking skills.”

To follow Miller and his adventures, check out @buckyjmiller and @expeditions_ontario on Instagram.