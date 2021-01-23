Tom Dumoulin announces indefinite break from racing

The day after Jumbo-Visma announced the 2021 schedules of their aces, Tom Dumoulin revealed that he’s taking time away from racing, which might make his schedule irrelevant.

This was released on Twitter just 20 hours ago:

I’m starting my season in Strade Bianche this year🇮🇹 More about my race program: https://t.co/iVn7AeVNp4 pic.twitter.com/1QYxMCDsRs — Tom Dumoulin (@tom_dumoulin) January 22, 2021

The Butterfly of Maastrict has been on the mend from a knee injury suffered in the 2019 Giro d’Italia. He didn’t race past June 14 that year and didn’t get any 2020 racing in before the COVID-19 recess. Dumoulin was seventh in the Tour de France last season supporting Primoz Roglic to second place, but the Dutchman didn’t finish the Vuelta a España, where Roglic defended his title.

All the very best to @tom_dumoulin as he takes a break from racing. https://t.co/JISzeGtOYQ — Anthony McCrossan (@antmccrossan) January 23, 2021

The 2017 Giro champion released a video explaining his decision, saying, “I have been feeling for quite a while that it is very difficult for me to know how to find my way as Tom Dumoulin the cyclist.”

Dumoulin’s break from racing will be indefinite.