Tom Dumoulin announces indefinite break from racing

Dutchman's revelation comes day after 2021 schedule outlined

January 23, 2021

The day after Jumbo-Visma announced the 2021 schedules of their aces, Tom Dumoulin revealed that he’s taking time away from racing, which might make his schedule irrelevant.

The Butterfly of Maastrict has been on the mend from a knee injury suffered in the 2019 Giro d’Italia. He didn’t race past June 14 that year and didn’t get any 2020 racing in before the COVID-19 recess. Dumoulin was seventh in the Tour de France last season supporting Primoz Roglic to second place, but the Dutchman didn’t finish the Vuelta a España, where Roglic defended his title.

The 2017 Giro champion released a video explaining his decision, saying, “I have been feeling for quite a while that it is very difficult for me to know how to find my way as Tom Dumoulin the cyclist.”

Tom Dumoulin with the 2017 Giro d’Italia trophy in Milan. Photo: Sirotti

Dumoulin’s break from racing will be indefinite.