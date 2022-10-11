Tom Pidcock is in the USA and took a bunch of Phil Gaimon’s KOMs cuz Tom Pidcock

Phil Gaimon, a former pro who has a bunch of Strava KOMs, coast to coast, noticed he lost a few to none other than Tom Pidcock. The now-retired…sort of…cyclist is part of the Jukebox Cycling team.

In 2018, Gaimon stole all the KOMs on Vancouver’s triple crown, in one day: that’s Mount Seymour, Cypress Mountain and Grouse. Gaimon, as he documented in “The worst retirement ever” videos, took a lot of Strava best times all over the place.

On Saturday, he noticed that the winner of this year’s Alpe d’Huez, was stateside. Phil Gaimon promptly tweeted to the British super star.

“Haha, welcome to Los Angeles, Tom Pidcock.”

Pidcock responded by saying he just wanted to take one of his KOMs…but ended up taking seven. Just one more thing to add the ever-growing resume for the Olympic MTB and world cyclocross champion.