Toronto bicycle parking patrol officer assaulted after ticketing vehicle

On Monday, the Toronto Police Service announced the arrest of a man involved in an assault incident that took place on Friday.

Responding to a call for an assault at around 1 p.m., officers discovered that a Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) on bicycle patrol had tagged the vechile in a Transit Stop. Subsequently, a man emerged from a nearby building, engaging in a verbal altercation with the officer.

One of these officers is my close friend. This is unacceptable ! and if you put your hands on an our officers, and then proceed to kick our bike down. Expect the charges. Driver turned a parking ticket into 2 criminal charges. #bikeTO https://t.co/uBYhJgTynU — PEO Erin Urquhart (@TPS_BikeHart) January 23, 2024

The situation escalated when the man physically assaulted the officer, kicking over the bicycle and causing damage in the process. Following the assault, the individual fled the scene in his vehicle.

Law enforcement promptly intervened, intercepting the vehicle nearby and apprehending the driver. The arrested individual has been identified as Haluk Akbulut, a 58-year-old resident of Toronto.

Akbulut is facing the following charges: Assault Peace Officer and Mischief/Damage to Property not exceeding $5000.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday.

This wasn’t the only recent assault of a PEO. On Jan. 14, according to the police report, a parking enforcement officer was performing duties in the area and had tagged the vehicle of the accused. Subsequently, a man emerged from a nearby residence and reportedly assaulted the officer.

The individual, Serhii Nosyk, 33 is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 29.