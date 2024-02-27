Toronto cyclist killed after being hit by two drivers

A cyclist that was hit by two drivers in Scarborough, Ont. on Monday evening has died in a Toronto hospital, according to police. The collision occurred at the intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly after 5:30 p.m. Inspector Daniel Hoffmeyersaid, addressing the media at the scene, reported that officers arrived to find two motorists and a male cyclist in his 50s who had been struck by both.

Collision:

Birchmount Rd & St. Clair Ave E

5:34 pm

-reports of a cyclist stuck by a vehicle

-police o/s

-man in 50’s w/serious injuries

-vehicle remained o/s

ROAD CLOSURE

-St. Clair Ave E closed between Warden Ave & Birchmount Rd

-ongoing investigation#GO431448

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 26, 2024

The victim was transported to a local hospital but died shortly thereafter. Both drivers remained at the scene and are actively cooperating with the ongoing investigation, as stated by Hoofmeyer. No charges have been announced at this stage. Authorities are currently seeking information from anyone present at the crash site, especially those with dashcam footage. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The area of the collision was initially closed but has since been reopened.