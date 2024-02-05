Toronto cyclist suffers serious injuries after collision involving police officer

A 32-year-old cyclist suffered severe injuries and was transported to the hospital after a Toronto police officer, apparently esponding to a call, collided with him near Castle Frank Station on Sunday evening. The incident occurred close to the Bloor Street and Bayview Avenue intersection, with the eastbound TPS motorist striking the cyclist around 6:30 p.m., as reported by Ontario’s police watchdog on Monday.

While the cyclist’s injuries are deemed serious, they are not considered life-threatening. Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed his transfer to a trauma center for treatment. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has initiated an investigation into the collision, deploying two investigators, two forensic investigators, and one collision reconstructionist for the case, as announced in a news release on Monday.

The SIU intervenes to investigate any instances involving police interactions with the public that lead to death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.