Toronto Hustle is riding for 24 hours to raise money for mental health

Michael Garron Hospital and Toronto Hustle are partnering again to raise awareness and funds to support mental health services. The team recently announced that they are turning professional and will be stepping it up with a 2022 UCI Continental License, coupled with a calendar that includes road events, women’s gravel, and a series of plans to help create a stronger cycling culture. The team has an extensive community involvement, as well as being a cycling team.

Since Toronto Hustle’s inception in 2016, the team has been involved with the community, both on and off the bicycle.

For example, the team helped raise more than $750,000 for front line healthcare workers and mental health programs through “CrushCOVID,” a recently concluded “Gravel Run for Lyme” event in Niagara Region that raised nearly $80,000 for vital Lyme disease research, and ongoing road safety advocacy to help push cycling infrastructure forward.

Next up is Ride for Mind, a 24 hour virtual cycling experience. Taking place from Mar. 4 to 5, the event will be broadcast live from History Toronto, a new music and entertainment venue.

Fundraising for new mental health program

Proceeds from Ride for Mind will be directed to an innovative program at Michael Garron Hospital that helps youth navigate the complex mental healthcare system; as well as to the construction of the hospital’s state-of-the-art inpatient mental health facilities, which will offer private rooms, bright and comfortable shared spaces, and outdoor gardens for therapeutic programming.

“We’re ramping up to open our Ken and Marilyn Thomson Patient Care Centre next winter. It will include one and a half floors of dedicated space specifically designed to help address the mental health challenges of our diverse community,” Mitze Mourinho, President, Michael Garron Hospital Foundation, said. “This progress is only possible with the support of donors, including those who participate in fundraising events like Ride for Mind. Truly, every gift counts as we work to transform healthcare in East Toronto.”

With a growing number of people experiencing anxiety and depression, the community needs support more than ever. According to the Statistics Canada Survey on COVID-19 and Mental Health, one in four Canadians over 18 are reporting symptoms of mental illness, up from one in five in fall 2020.

Addressing increasing needs

“Two years into the pandemic, the impacts on mental health and addiction in our communities have never been clearer. Our communities and hospitals are tackling a growing challenge: the increasing need for mental health care and support,” Brad Bradford, Toronto City Councillor for Beaches-East York and a founding member of Toronto Hustle, said. “Ride for Mind brings us together to shine a light on the issues and make a real difference, right here in the east end.”

“As challenging as this time has been, the spirit of kindness and community has continued to bring us together in new and inspiring ways,” he continues. “As a cyclist Toronto City Councillor; I’m getting back in the saddle to ride for 24-hours at History, Toronto’s latest music venue, to raise funds and awareness for this healthcare priority. Join me and our friends at Michael Garron Hospital to get involved. Ride, donate, or share so we can all thrive in the days beyond the pandemic.”

In-person and ride from home options available

New for 2022, Ride for Mind is partnering with Live Nation to offer an in-person riding option at History. Onsite, select fundraisers and teams will ride shifts with other participants. A ‘ride from home’ option will also be available. Special guests and notable musicians will join Bradford for a 24-hour livestream for all participants to enjoy.

Among the participants, the Toronto Hustle Women’s Gravel Team are tackling a “24-hour team time trial” relay, racing against the clock to see how many kilometers they can travel as a team over the course of 24 hours. Cheer them on during the livestream, grab your own teammates for a friendly challenge, or spread the word.

Ride for Mind calls on all fitness enthusiasts to participate by riding on their own or with a team. Cyclists of all abilities can register now at Ride for Mind.