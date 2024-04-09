Toronto Morning Glory rider, Vlad Zotov, killed by motorist

Toronto cyclist Vlad Zotov died on Monday after being hit by a driver. He was 59.

Zotov was a member of the popular Morning Glory Cycling Club. According to Global News, emergency responders rushed to Bayview Avenue near the Don Valley Parkway off-ramp, close to the Evergreen Brick Works, following reports of an injured cyclist around 9:25 a.m.

According to the police, the collision took place as a 38-year-old man driving a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport was preparing to turn northbound onto Bayview from the Don Valley Parkway. At the same time, the cyclist was already traveling northbound on Bayview.

Zotov was a ride leader of the Toronto Morning Glory Cycling club. “The entire MGCC community, as well as the entire Toronto cycling community is heartbroken,” an email from the club read.

“Vlad was a good one. He was such a joy to ride bikes with. Vlad loved riding his bicycle, and loved the MGCC. He was always one of the very first to show up for a morning ride. When the group meets at 5:40 a.m., people try to tend to sneak an extra minute in here and there. Not Vlad. He was always at the start five minutes early. He had a massive smile on his face at all times, and loved riding his bicycle.”

Zotov leaves behind three children and a wife.

The staff at Canadian Cycling Magazine extend our sincer condolences to his family and friends.