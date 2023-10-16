Tour de France Femmes to go up Alpe d’Huez in 2024?

The third edition of the Tour de France Femmes may be going up one of the most famous climbs in cycling, Alpe d’Huez. Although not one of the longest in pro cycling at 13.8 km, the ascent boasts an average gradient of 8 percent. Crowds line the road for the duration of the hill, and there have been countless battles all the way up to the finish at the ski resort. It is one of the most prestigious hills to conquer for a climber.

Race to start in August

The 2024 race, due to the scheduling conflicts with the Olympic Games, will be postponed by two weeks, set to run from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18. It will begin in the Netherlands, where three of the eight stages will take place. The specifics of the remaining course will be revealed on Oct. 25. However, there’s notable speculation, as reported by Le Dauphiné Libéré, that the fully booked status of the Hôtel des Grandes Rousses in Alpe d’Huez for the last weekend of the race is not simply a coincidence.

First time in the Alps

This marks a historic occasion as it will be the Tour de France Femmes’ inaugural visit to the Alps. In the first TdFF, won by Annemiek van Vleuten, the final weekend was located in the Vosges. In 2023, the stage race concluded in the Pyrenees, with a climactic finish on the Col du Tourmalet on the penultimate day.

Demi Vollering took the coveted yellow jersey during that stage and retained it in the final time trial to and from Pau. Top Canadian was Clara Emond from Arkéa Pro Cycling Team, who finished 23rd.