Tour de Gatineau Day 1 TT: Anna Kiesenhofer dominates

The 2023 Tour de Gatineau kicked off on Friday with the ITT. Austrian and 2020 Olympic road race champion Anna Kiesenhofer (Israel Premier Tech Rolland), delivered an exceptional performance and took the win in the 17.2-km test, followed by American Amber Leone Neben. Her Team USA teammate Emily Ehrlich rounded out with the podium.

Kiesenhofer finished in 22:54, 11 seconds faster than Neben, and 14 seconds quicker than

Racing continues on Saturday with the road race. The women will race 112 km road in downtown Gatineau. Sunday closes out the competition with a criterium.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com