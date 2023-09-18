Tour de Gatineau recap: Alison Jackson second in road race and crit

The Tour de Gatineau concluded on Sunday with the downtown crit course, after riders faced the tough road race on Saturday.

The road race moved from the previously used venue, in Gatineau Park to a demanding urban circuit, treating spectators to a full day of excitement.

88 riders lined up, but only 47 of would finish the challenging course, underscoring the high level of competition. The women raced for 112 km, over 12 laps of the circuit, averaging 40.27 km/h.

American Megan Jastrab took the win over national champion Alison Jackson, with Skylar Schneider coming in third.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

The final day of racing was the British Grand Prix on Sunday. The results were a repeat of Saturday’s race, with Jastrab winning over Jackson, followed by Schneider.