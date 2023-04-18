Tour France Netflix doc premieres at CannesSeries

On Monday, “Tour de France: Unchained” screened at CannesSeries. CannesSeries is a television festival held in conjunction with MipTV, a trade show that has been around since 1964. The CannesSeries festival was created in 2018, and is held in the same city as the famous film festival which takes place in May.

According to the festival website, “Tour de France: Unchained” follows all aspects of the Tour, from riders to team managers, and attempts to understand the inner workings of a race that has become an international symbol, which is broadcast in 190 territories.

“The backstages of seven iconic teams will be unveiled, from the preparation phase to the finish line in Paris: AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin-Fenix, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ cycling Team, Ineos Grenadiers, Team Jumbo-Visma and Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl,” the description reads on the website.

In a report from RMC, the documentary will be broadcast on Netflix in the beginning of June, during the Dauphiné where the Tour contenders will be preparing for the big show.

Additionally, a second season of the series is in the works. Netflix, the teams and the producers are in discussion. It will seem to be much more focused on the race itself than on the life of the teams as will be seen in the first season.

“We tried to work on the boundary between documentary and cinema, looking for personalities and where they come from,” series producer Yann Le Bourbouac’h said to RMC.