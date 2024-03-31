Gallery: Cobbles and chaos at Tour of Flanders

Sunday’s cobbled Classic delivered stunning racing for fans of men’s and women’s road racing. With heavy rain soaking riders and making the infamous cobbled climbs treacherous, Tour of Flanders this year’s most memorable racing yet.

After going head-to-head last week at Gent Wevelgem, Mathieu van der Poel and Mads Pedersen returned to Flanders destined for a different sort of showdown. After a daring long-range attack by the Dane, it would the Dutch world champion that proved untouchable in this year’s Ronde.

On the women’s side, a thrilling tactical finale played out between a trio of leaders and a quintet of the sports most powerful riders just a handful of seconds behind. Again, it was Lidl-Trek involved in shaping the race. Elisa Longo Borghini delivered a victory for the team with a major assist from Shirin van Anrooij.

Beyond the front of the race, the rabid Belgian tifosi cheered every rider brave enough to take on the brutal conditions and punising cobbles of Sunday’s Tour of Flanders. Here’s what the camera’s saw within the race:

Gallery: 2024 Tour of Flanders