Trek-Segafredo ‘parts ways’ with Antonio Tiberi after he shot cat dead

Trek-Segafredo and Antonio Tiberi will “part ways” after he fatally shot a cat with an air rifle. Antonio Tiberi was fined €4,000 for shooting a San Marino’s minister’s pet in June 2022.

The 21-year-old pro said he was testing the air rifle and aimed at the cat and fired. The feline belonged to his neighbor, San Marino’s tourism and posts minister Federico Pedini Amati.

On Friday the WorldTour team posted a short statement on Twitter.

“Trek-Segafredo and Antonio Tiberi have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately, after the rider’s actions during his suspension did not meet our criteria for a return to competition.

No further comments will be given at this time.”