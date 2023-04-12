Home > News

Triple Flèche Wallonne champ Julian Alaphilippe likely to miss all Ardennes Classics

Pogačar to race Amstel Gold, Fleche Wallonne and La Doyenne

April 12, 2023
A knee injury suffered in the Tour of Flanders means that three-time La Fleche Wallonne winner Julian Alaphilippe will likely to miss all of the Ardennes Classics.

Alaphilppe atop La Mur de Huy winning the 2021 Fleche Wallonne ahead of Primož Roglič. Photo: Sirotti

Alaphilippe was caught up in a crash in the Ronde van Vlaanderen, but finished 51st. He will definitely miss Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race and next Wednesday’s Flèche Wallonne and is doubtful for Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday, April 23.

The Frenchman has come runner-up in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Last year he had a terrible crash in La Doyenne that forced him out of racing for two months and affected the rest of season. This season he has one victory at February’s 1.Pro-rated Faun-Ardèche Classic.

Alaphilippe’s Soudal-Quick Step team is hoping that Remco Evenepoel can save its spring. The team has no one-day WorldTour race victories yet, but had tallied eight WorldTour stage race wins, including Evenepoel’s UAE Tour GC triumph.

Paris-Nice and Ronde van Vlaanderen champion Tadej Pogačar will race all three Ardennes Classics. He took Liège-Bastogne-Liège two years ago.