Tudor Pro Cycling to race at the 2024 Giro d’Italia

Tudor Pro Cycling received the big news on Monday that the team will head to the 2024 Giro d’Italia.

The squad accepted the invitation from RCS for the Grand Tour, one of the main objectives of the team for the 2024 season.

“It is a very proud moment both for me and for the entire team,” former world champion Fabian Cancellara said. “The Giro d’Italia is such an iconic race. It always delivers fantastic racing and brings forth the true passion for cycling in Italy. I keep great memories of my own experience at the race even though I never managed to take a win. I can’t wait to see the Tudor Pro Cycling team play an active role there and would like to thank RCS for their trust in our project”.

Raphael Meyer, CEO of the team sees the invitation as the next step in the evolution of the team.

“The invitation is a great recognition of the work that has been done by the entire team since we entered the pro ranks last year. It can seem like a big step forward for our young team, but we feel it is a logical evolution. We have taken steps including the signing of experienced riders and staff to be ready to perform at this level. We will be racing there with the same daring spirit we have shown last season, and we aim to bring home a stage win.”

The 2024 Giro d’Italia will begin on May 4.