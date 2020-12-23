Twelfth-place Rochette festively festooned for fourth round of the X2O Trofee

Cyclocross world champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado hasn’t had everything going her way this season, being overshadowed by compatriot Lucinda Brand, but on Wednesday Alvarado took her first X2O Trofee round of the 2020-2021 series on a new course in Herentals, Belgium. Alvarado led solo through the last two of four muddy laps. Maghalie Rochette, festively festooned with tiny Christmas lights on her helmet, placed twelfth.

The Herentals race was the fourth round of the X2O Trofee. It’s been a very competitive X2O Trofee on the women’s side; Annemarie Worst, Brand and Denise Betsema won in that order. Brand has been on a real charge this season. She’s won seven of her last nine races and leads the World Cup, Superpestige and X2O series.

Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports), Sidney McGill (Pedalhead Race Room) and Siobhan Kelly (Black Dog Racing) were the Canadians on the starting grid.

Betsema seized the hole shot and led the muscled her way through the mud. Sanne Cant was her closest pursuer, with world champion Alvarado and Brand just behind. Yara Kastelijn joined up to create a leading quintet. Rochette was eighth at the end of Lap 1.

Alvarado, Brand and Betsema dropped Kastelijn and Cant before Lap 2. The memebers of the trio carried on testing one another and fighting the muck. Alvarado pushed out some space and finished the circuit 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots.

On Lap 3 Brand and Betsema started to reel her back. Brand augered into the mud after grabbing too much brake on a steep drop. Alvarado’s lead went back out to 12 seconds as she heard the bell.

There was no stopping Alvarado, who looked very relieved to take the victory.

Round five comes New Year’s Day in Baal at the G.P. Sven Nys.



2020-2021 X2O Trofee, Fourth Round, Herentals, Elite Women

1) Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) 45:54

2) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Telenet Baloise Lions) +0:19

3) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:23

12) Maghalie Rochette (Canada/Specialized-Feedback Sports)