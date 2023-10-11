Two Intermarché-Circus-Wanty riders removed out of race after racist gestures

Two riders from the Intermarché-Circus-Wanty team have been pulled from the upcoming Gree-Tour of Guangxi due to an incident involving a racist gesture and its subsequent social media posting.

Madis Mihkels, a 20-year-old Estonian cyclist, was photographed making a racially insensitive slanted eyes gesture while laughing, just one day before the start of the final men’s WorldTour race of the season. This photo was shared on Instagram Stories by his teammate Gerben Thijssen, the Belgian sprinter who was designated to lead the team during the flat stages in China.

Initially, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty issued a statement denouncing and removing Madis Mihkels from the event. However, an hour later, this decision was revised to also include Gerben Thijssen.

“We sincerely regret the behaviour of our rider Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen and the images shown on social media. We would like to apologize to the Chinese people and fans, to the Government of Guangxi, to the Chinese cycling association, and all parties involved in the organization of Tour of Guangxi for the image given of our sport,” the statement read. “Forever, our team Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, composed of more than 15 nationalities in our project, and our partners always firmly defend equal opportunities and fight against daily racism. We will withdraw Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen from the race and take the necessary disciplinary steps to close this incident.”

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty will send five cyclists to the Tour of Guangxi which starts on Thursday. Sven Erik Bystrøm, Rune Herregodts, Julius Johansen, Adrien Petit, and Laurenz Rex will compete for the French team.