UCI calls for tenders for upcoming esports world championships

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) made a significant move on Thursday by issuing a call for tenders for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships. This announcement aims to challenge the current dominance of online gaming platform Zwift and pave the way for other competitors to enter the virtual cycling arena. Among the likely applicants to host the championships are Wahoo-RGT, MyWhoosh, and Rouvy.

The UCI published the tender documents on its website and provided the details for selection for the next three editions. According to the statement, interested candidates are invited to send any questions to the UCI at tender@uci.ch by June 4, 2023.

The UCI will then shortlist selected candidates and interview the companies by video conference. Seeing as there aren’t that many platforms that could host the event, the shortlist will most likely be very short. Following the interviews, the UCI will announce the host of the event on July 19.