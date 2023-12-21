UCI calls new keirin series “forbidden event” due to not complying with regulations

The outlook for the upcoming debut of the global DerbyWheel professional keirin series took a serious blow following a statement from the UCI saying that the series is not complying with its rules.

In October, DerbyWheel (DW) unveiled its strategy to launch a global professional keirin league in 2024, breaking the traditional confines of keirin racing to Japan and Korea and making it accessible to a worldwide audience.

In a statement on Wednesday, the UCI said DerbyWheel–which will officially begin in London in March, will be classified as a “forbidden event.”

UCI statement on event

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has taken note of communications made by event organizer DerbyWheel related to a new series of keirin events with pool betting,” the statement began. “The UCI was first contacted by DerbyWheel regarding the project in June 2022. It has since been in regular contact with them to understand exactly how the sporting events and betting would operate with a view to determining whether or not the events could be authorized under the UCI regulations.”

Globalizing keirin

DerbyWheel aims to economically expand the reach of track cycling, ensuring global accessibility. Originally established in Japan in 1948, keirin racing has been primarily associated with outdoor 400m tracks and sports betting. DW plans to revolutionize the sport by introducing events in various regions, utilizing indoor 250m velodromes. This initiative will not only broaden the scope of keirin but also foster competition by bringing together Japanese and Korean keirin specialists to compete with riders from around the world.

The statement said that the UCI had not been provided with the necessary information to assess compliance with the UCI regulations and is thus not in a position to confirm its authorization for these DerbyWheel events. “As such, they are currently considered “forbidden event” pursuant to Article 1.2.019 of the UCI Regulations. Any participation of a UCI licence-holder in these events shall lead to disciplinary action according to Article 1.2.021 of the UCI Regulations.

The statement concluded by saying that the UCI intends to pursue discussions with DerbyWheel and reserves the right to authorize or not the events in the DerbyWheel international keirin series once the documents and information required to assess their compliance with the UCI regulations have been provided and analyzed.