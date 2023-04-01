UCI changes u-23 to u-21 for 2024

In 2024, the u-23 category will be chopping off a couple of years. The modified category will be now for riders 21 and under. According to the UCI, the adjustment is based on how quickly riders advance from junior to professional.

In the past, riders would rise through the ranks after graduating from u-23. Nowadays there is a new batch of riders like current world champion Remco Evenepoel, who won the Vuelta at 22. Tadej Pogačar, who is 24, already has two Tours de France wins.

The category will also be in line with the u-19 and u-17 divisions.

“The u-21 classification will be for two years, as opposed to four, matching the other youth listings,” the statement read. “It is our hope that the new streamlining will help level the playing field for developing riders.”

The new category will go into effect in all disciplines of cycling, including the 2024 road world championships in Zurich, and the 2024 MTB world championships in Andorra.