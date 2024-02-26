UCI hands out sanctions galore to Cynisca Cycling after mechanic pretended to be a rider

On Monday, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) released a statement that its Disciplinary Commission had reached a decision in the disciplinary proceedings initiated against UCI Women’s Continental Team Cynisca Cycling. And boy, this story is a doozy.

The case was referred to the Disciplinary Commission by the UCI due to suspected fraudulent actions by members of Cynisca Cycling. The objective was to enable the team’s participation in the Argenta Classic despite not meeting the required minimum of five riders.

Since they didn’t have enough riders, the team got..creative.

A fraudulent fifth “teammate”

The Disciplinary Commission determined that despite only four riders being available for the event, various members of the team engaged in fraudulent activities. The fraudulent attempt involved deceiving the Commissaires’ Panel into believing that a fifth rider was present and ready to participate. The team’s directeur sportif, America Danny Van Haute, instructed the present riders (Anna Hicks, Cara O’Neil, Katherine Sarkisov, and Claire Windsor) to provide false information about the whereabouts of a fifth rider who was not physically present. The riders falsely claimed to the President of the Commissaires’ Panel that the fifth rider was present but unwell.

Mechanic cosplayed as a pro cyclist

Van Haute was informed by the Commissaires that the team could not participate unless all five riders signed the start sheet. He then instructed the team mechanic, Moira Barrett, to wear a rider’s clothing and a face mask. Barrett was then directed to present herself at the start. Barrett signed the start sheet as the team’s fifth rider.

The implicated members of the team were found to have participated in a fraud with varying degrees of involvement. Van Haute, a former pro cyclist and member of the 1984 Olympic team was identified as the primary perpetrator. He was sanctioned with a suspension from any cycling activity until December 31, 2025, along with a fine.

Reprimands, fines and sanctions

Moira Barrett, who actively played a role in the fraud by impersonating a rider. She was sanctioned with a suspension from any cycling activity until September 1, 2024.

Hicks, O’Neil, Sarkisov, and Windsor were found to have followed Van Haute’s instructions. They were sanctioned with a reprimand under article 12.3.002 of the UCI Regulations.

Ultimately, the team itself also received sanctions, including a suspension effective for the next event on the UCI International Calendar and a fine.