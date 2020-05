UCI releases revised men’s and women’s 2020 WorldTour calendars

After much speculation over the last few weeks about what a revised racing calendar would look like once the COVID-19 pandemic eased up, or whether there would be any racing at all, the UCI released schedules for both the men’s and women’s WorldTours on Tuesday. Both calendars run from August 1 to November 8. All dates, of course, are provisional.

The highlights are men’s and women’s Strade Bianche leading the way on August 1, Paris-Roubaix moving to October 25 and including a women’s edition of the Hell of the North, all three Grand Tours–with the Tour de France leading the way August 31 to September 20–raced over 72 days, and the two Laurentian Classics keeping their original slots.

Men’s WorldTour

August 1: Strade Bianche (Italy)

August 5-9: Tour de Pologne (Poland)

August 8: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

August 12-16: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)

August 16: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Great Britain)

August 25: Bretagne Classic–Ouest-France (France)

August 29-September 20: Tour de France (France)

September 7-14: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

September 11: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

September 13: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

September 29-October 3: BinckBank Tour

September 30: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

October 3-25: Giro d’Italia (Italy)

October 4: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

October 10: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)

October 11: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

October 14: A Travers la Flandre (Belgium)

October 15-20: Gree–Tour of Guangxi (China)

October 18: Tour of Flanders (Belgium)

October 20–November 8: Vuelta a España (Spain)

October 21: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

October 25: Paris-Roubaix (France)

October 31: Il Lombardia (Italy)

Women’s WorldTour

August 1: Strade Bianche (Italy)

August 8: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

August 9: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

August 13-16: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

August 26: GP de Plouay–Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT (France)

August 29: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

September 1-6: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)

September 11-19: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

September 30: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

October 4: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Belgium)

October 10: Amstel Gold Race Ladies (the Netherlands)

October 11: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

October 18: Ronde van Vlaanderen (Belgium)

October 20: Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour (China)

October 20: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

October 23-25: Tour of Chongming Island (China)

October 25: Paris-Roubaix (France)

November 6-8: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

There’s congestion for sure.