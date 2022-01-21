UCI rolls out stricter new road rules for year three of pandemic racing

The UCI is tightening its rules up as the pro peloton prepares to roll into its third year of racing under the shadow of an ongoing pandemic. Cycling’s governing body is still avoiding any kind of hard vaccine requirement, though local regulations could bring that requirement to individual races.

Single day vs. stage races vs. national laws

Vaccines are the major difference in the 2022 UCI COVID policy, compared to 2021. The widespread availability of vaccines means some athletes will be able to avoid PCR testing for some types of races. There will be no requirements, but “Teams are encouraged to ensure as many riders in the peloton as possible are vaccinated, and the third dose of the vaccine is strongly recommended.”

At single-day races and stage races shorter than seven stages, fully vaccinated athletes will not require a PCR test to start. Unvaccinated athletes, staff and media will require a negative PCR test to participate, though the UCI has allowed that salivary tests are now permitted.

Stages races are a little different. To get into the bubble at races seven stages or longer, all riders, vaccinated or not, will require a negative PCR test dated less than two days previously. Grand Tours will have intermediate PCR tests conducted on top of the entry regulation.

Where national and UCI regulations differ, whichever set of regulations is more strict will be followed.

“For 2022, the UCI and its partners in the steering group underline the fact that when national laws in an event’s host country are stricter than the UCI’s rules, it is the country’s laws that take precedence. However, if the national laws are less strict, the UCI’s rules will apply.”

That means that France’s new vaccine requirement will be followed in addition to UCI regulations.

Which vaccines count?

Cycling is a global sport, but not all parts of the world are using the same vaccines. For now, the UCI is accepting all EU approved vaccines as valid for the UCI health pass. Other vaccines, like Sputnik V, Sinovac, Vidprevtyn and VLA2001 (Valneva) will be added when they are validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The current list of EU approved vaccines includes: Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Spikevax (Moderna Biotech), COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen (Johnson & Johnson, Janssen-Cilag), Vaxzeveria (AstraZeneca), Nuvaxovid (Novavax).

Building on 2021 success

The new rules are in addition to previous requirements for masking, social distancing and hand-washing, not in place of them.

“I would like to thank all members of the steering group for its collaboration and hard work in the health interests of everyone at events on the UCI Road International Calendar,” said UCI president David Lappartient. “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause suffering and disruption, but as we have demonstrated over the last two years, cycling is capable of maintaining its activities thanks to the responsible actions of all our stakeholders. I sincerely hope that these uncertain times will soon be behind us, but in the meantime I am confident that, thanks to the spirit of solidarity within the cycling family, our sport will continue to thrive.”

These requirements also apply to riders, UCI personnel, commissaries, anti-doping officials, medical team, organizers and media.

The updated health protocol will come into effect on 24 January 2022. The protocol applies to road events of all classes: UCI WorldTour, UCI Women’s WorldTour, UCI ProSeries, Continental Championships, UCI World Championships, UCI Nations’ Cups, Class 1 and Class 2 events.

Want to read the full updated 2022 UCI COVID-19 health protocol for road cycling? It’s available through the UCI.