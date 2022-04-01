UCI to make dropper posts mandatory for all WorldTour riders

On Friday, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced that, going forward, all pro cyclists in WorldTour races must install a dropper post on their bicycles, and use them on all descents.

The new policy came about following Matej Mohorič’s historic win at Milan-San Remo. The Slovenian claimed that he was able to descend faster and safer when he dropped his seatpost, which lowered his centre of gravity. He was also able to circumvent the now-banned “super tuck” position. Following the event, many suspected that the UCI would ban the dropper post, given its propensity for strict rules for everything ranging from saddle angles and rider sock heights. In this case, the UCI decided that a dropper post is something that will arguably make descending safer.

A dropper post has been around for years in the mountain bike world, and is now becoming more common in gravel races. Essentially, by hitting a remote switch at the handlebars, you can use your weight to lower your saddle. It’s advantageous on a steep downhill so you can keep your weight back and lower your centre of gravity. Then, when the road flattens out again, you raise the platform for your butt by hitting the remote again. The saddle returns to the best height for maximum pedalling efficiency.

“We are constantly monitoring new technology with professional cyclists’ safety,” UCI president David Lappartient said. “After witnessing Mohorič’s descent down the Poggio, our technical committee has decided it would be an asset to all riders for both their safety and control of their bicycles.”

In a statement, the UCI said the new policy would come into effect following the Spring Classics, and expected all teams to have prepared their bicycles with the posts for the Giro d’Italia. The move may not be well-received with some of the top climbers, given the added weight, but it seems as if this is not a matter in which they have much choice. On all descents longer than 1 km, a bike need to be installed with a dropper post. The UCI will monitor whether they are used by installing cameras at the summit of climbs. Commissaire will monitor the cameras to make sure all the riders engage their dropper posts, to a minimum of 50 mm, to a maximum of 150 mm, at least 20 m after cresting the summit.

Riders who do not use the seat dropper will face fines, ranging from 200 to 5,000 Swiss francs, and possible suspension. The UCI has also confirmed that before a stage, when race officials often use tablets to scan bikes for hidden motors, they will also scan bikes for fully functional droppers to ensure no riders are using fakes for weight savings.