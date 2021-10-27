Upcoming indoor racing with Cycling Canada, RBC GranFondo with Michael Woods

The outdoor racing season is over, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop competing. If you’re looking for ways over and above your usual Zwift session to stay motivated, there’s lots of races coming up.

Cycling Canada announced the return of its multi-platform virtual cycling calendar for the 2021/2022 winter season. The calendar will kick off next week, on Nov. 1, with the return of Cycling Canada’s weekly tune-up ride being hosted on the Zwift platform and open to all Zwift subscribers.

Weekly tune-up Ride

Every Monday and Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. EST, Cycling Canada will host 45 minute group rides open to all skill levels and abilities on rotating courses. Monday rides will be co-ed, while Tuesday rides will be exclusive to women. Course offerings will vary from week to week in an effort to provide a well-rounded mix of training opportunities for Zwifters of all backgrounds. The Weekly Tune-up will be a medium-paced social ride led by community riders across Canada and will feature Cycling Canada athletes on a bi-weekly basis.

Wednesday night race series

Every Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. EST and 8:15 p.m. EST (women only), Cycling Canada will host a public race open to all skill levels on rotating courses in line with our Weekly Tune-up Rides. This series will offer something for everyone while exploring every corner of Zwift’s virtual world. Zwifters will have the opportunity to register in one of four power-based categories in both women’s and men’s fields. This series will not include a ranking or series points but is rather intended as a means of offering a fun weekly challenge for Zwifters of all abilities.

You can see the complete list of Cycling Canada Zwift events and course maps on their website.

RBC GranFondo Whistler

This Saturday marks the start of the RBC GranFondo Whistler from home race series. There will be 4 races in total. The first event you’ll be able to race against none other than Michael Woods.