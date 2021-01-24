Van Aert secures third World Cup title with final round triumph in Overijse

It looked to be another classic Mathieu van der Poel versus Wout Van Aert battle in Sunday’s final round of the World Cup, with the title on the line, but a rear puncture sabotaged the Dutchman’s chances, and Van Aert’s victory secured his third World Cup trophy. It was Van Aert’s fifth triumph of the season. Next week the great rivals will cross swords again at the World Championships.

In the first four rounds Van der Poel had two wins, Van Aert one and Michael Vanthourenhout one, and the Jumbo-Visma rider held a 15-point lead over the world champion. Van der Poel not only needed to win in Overijse to take the title, he also needed Van Aert to finish below second place.

After the opening climb and only 1:00 into the race, several riders pitted. Reigning World Cup champ Toon Aerts grabbed the lead. Van Aert came across, with van der Poel close on his heels. Soon it was the two great rivals in a private battle at the business end of the race.

As Mathieu and Wout skirmished out front on Lap 2, Tom Pidcock worked to join them. An acceleration from Van Aert dislodged the world champion. Suddenly, the Dutchman was behind by 10-seconds. It was a rear flat for Alpecin-Fenix’s ace.

Pidcock and van der Poel chased together at the beginning of Lap 3 of eight, but the world champion lit out by himself in pursuit, 10 seconds down by the line.

Van Aert grew his gap on Lap 4.

🇧🇪 #Overijse Still four laps to go! @WoutvanAert is increasing the gap to 18 seconds 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/8xiyYLTz4k — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) January 24, 2021

Pidcock was still on track to podium, with Vanthourenhout 10 seconds behind him. Up front, Van Aert caught a few riders on Lap 5.

Once more van der Poel shrank the gap on Lap 6. An unscheduled mud wallow for Pidcock meant that Vanthourenhout joined him again.

On the penultimate lap a van der Poel crash seemed to take away his momentum; when Van Aert heard the bell he had a 50-second gap. In the podium battle, Pidcock scampered away from Vanthourenhout.

The win was a fine way for Van Aert to celebrate extending his contract with Jumbo-Visma for three years.

2020-2021 World Cup, Round 5, Overijse, Elite Men

1) Wout Van Aert (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma) +1:05:57

2) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) +1:03

3) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Trinity) +2:07